Deutsche Bank Upgrades Autodesk (ADSK)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Autodesk (NasdaqGS:ADSK) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.96% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Autodesk is $370.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $273.68 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.96% from its latest reported closing price of $294.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Autodesk is 6,540MM, a decrease of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.78, a decrease of 7.60% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autodesk. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADSK is 0.34%, an increase of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 219,055K shares. The put/call ratio of ADSK is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,873K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,787K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,073K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,975K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 5,932K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,831K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 46.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,558K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,606K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 50.82% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 4,946K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 13.08% over the last quarter.

