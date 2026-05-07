Deutsche Bank Upgrades agilon health (AGL)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.96% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for agilon health is $20.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.31 to a high of $39.38. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.96% from its latest reported closing price of $27.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for agilon health is 7,598MM, an increase of 30.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in agilon health. This is an decrease of 302 owner(s) or 90.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.00%, an increase of 96.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.94% to 247K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWM Advisors holds 64K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares , representing a decrease of 986.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 3.26% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 58K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing a decrease of 5,741.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 81.08% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 32K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares , representing a decrease of 2,493.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 96.28% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 32K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares , representing a decrease of 2,387.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 71.56% over the last quarter.

Strs Ohio holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.