Deutsche Bank Revamps German Wealth Management Unit to Boost Growth

Deutsche Bank AG DB is restructuring its German business by consolidating its services for wealthy and high-net-worth clients, which were previously organizationally separate, into the Wealth Management unit to drive growth and efficiency.

Key Changes in DB’s Wealth Management Unit

As part of the restructuring, Deutsche Bank will streamline its offerings within the Wealth Management division to better serve a broad spectrum of clients, from digitally savvy individuals seeking convenient investment tools to high-net-worth entrepreneurial families requiring complex, personalized advisory services.

The bank is also making targeted investments in digital platforms and launching a dedicated unit for the growing demographic of digitally native wealthy clients. This unit will combine personal advisory support with intuitive digital solutions. To lead this, Naveed Arshad has been appointed, focusing on clients who prioritize digital-first interactions.

To address the evolving financial needs of clients across various life stages, Deutsche Bank is establishing Wealth Planning Germany, a specialized division within Wealth Management. This expert team will advise clients on structuring complex family assets, creating pension and retirement strategies, and managing intergenerational wealth transfers, such as trusts and estate planning. Lisa-Marie Wöhrle will head this new division, concentrating on retirement and inheritance advisory for wealthy families.

How Restructuring Move Will Benefit DB

The reorganization reduces management layers and introduces six regional clusters, improving responsiveness and fostering closer collaboration with Deutsche Bank’s Corporate Bank. This integration will enhance advisory services for entrepreneurial families, offering a unified view of both private and business assets, a key differentiator in the wealth management space.

Raffael Gasser, the head of Wealth Management Germany, stated, "With our strategy, we are laying the foundation for outgrowing the market as the clear number one in wealth management in Germany and gaining further market share. We now serve previously separate client segments under a single management team.”

“This creates new development opportunities for our employees. In the future, our clients will benefit from advice and a product offering that we tailor even more specifically to their specific needs – both personally and digitally," Gasser added.

Overall, Deutsche Bank’s pivot toward capital-light, client-oriented business lines, such as wealth management, private banking and corporate banking, appears to be gaining momentum. With this, the bank is increasingly positioning itself as a comprehensive financial partner for clients navigating complex personal and business financial landscapes.

DB’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past three months, DB shares have gained 31.1% on the NYSE compared with the industry’s rise of 21.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Deutsche Bank sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

