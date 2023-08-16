Deutsche Bank Maintains Sinclair Inc - (SBGI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Sinclair Inc - (NASDAQ:SBGI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sinclair Inc - is 21.69. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 50.53% from its latest reported closing price of 14.41.

The projected annual revenue for Sinclair Inc - is 3,340MM, a decrease of 0.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinclair Inc -. This is a decrease of 114 owner(s) or 28.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGI is 0.10%, a decrease of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.00% to 15,321K shares. The put/call ratio of SBGI is 3.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,283K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 5.21% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,077K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 7.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 888K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 810K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 756K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 RSN brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. Sinclair, either directly or through its venture subsidiaries, makes equity investments in strategic companies.

