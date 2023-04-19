Deutsche Bank Maintains Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - (SBGI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank maintained coverage of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - (NASDAQ:SBGI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - is $23.40. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.07% from its latest reported closing price of $20.51.

The projected annual revenue for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - is $3,340MM, a decrease of 14.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CBHAX - Victory Market Neutral Income Fund holds 249K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 86.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 44.98% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 530K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 19.39% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 271K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 29.92% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 30.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBGI by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGI is 0.09%, a decrease of 24.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 42,637K shares. The put/call ratio of SBGI is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 RSN brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. Sinclair, either directly or through its venture subsidiaries, makes equity investments in strategic companies.

