Deutsche Bank To Launch Bitcoin and Crypto Custody Services

July 01, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Vivek Sen for Bitcoin Magazine->

Deutsche Bank plans to launch Bitcoin and crypto custody services in 2026. According to the source, the German banking giant will integrate Bitpanda’s custody infrastructure while continuing its collaboration with Taurus to build comprehensive Bitcoin and crypto solutions for corporate and institutional clients.

The move follows Deutsche Bank’s broader push into Bitcoin and crypto. Deutsche Bank joins a growing list of major financial institutions offering Bitcoin and crypto services, including competitors like Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, which recently announced plans to provide crypto trading to its 50 million customers.

The launch of Deutsche Bank’s custody service reflects growing institutional interest in Bitcoin and crypto, spurred by supportive regulatory frameworks in Europe and positive developments in the United States.

Bitcoin market has seen significant growth since President Trump’s return to office, with his administration’s appointment of digital asset proponents to regulatory positions and advancement of Bitcoin and crypto legislation creating a more favourable environment for institutional adoption.

The measured timeline reflects the complexity of developing compliant custody infrastructure. Deutsche Bank’s entry could significantly expand institutional access to Bitcoin and crypto through regulated channels.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $106,855, down 0.69% over the past 24 hours, as markets process the implications of expanding institutional access through regulated custody solutions.

