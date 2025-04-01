Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage of Pool (POOL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Pool (NasdaqGS:POOL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.32% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pool is $373.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $328.25 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.32% from its latest reported closing price of $318.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pool is 6,654MM, an increase of 25.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pool. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POOL is 0.22%, an increase of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 46,998K shares. The put/call ratio of POOL is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,200K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,240K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 12.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,127K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,043K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 83.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,030K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Pool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.

