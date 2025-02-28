Deutsche Bank Downgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (LSE:0LSZ)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Deutsche Bank downgraded their outlook for Walgreens Boots Alliance (LSE:0LSZ) from Hold to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.74% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance is 11.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 6.95 GBX to a high of 19.83 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.74% from its latest reported closing price of 11.60 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance is 151,409MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LSZ is 0.10%, an increase of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 620,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 32,573K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,941K shares , representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LSZ by 90.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,856K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,665K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LSZ by 29.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,779K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,759K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LSZ by 44.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,765K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,383K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LSZ by 30.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,611K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,638K shares , representing an increase of 50.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LSZ by 107.37% over the last quarter.

