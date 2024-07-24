Deutsche Bank (DB) Reports Q2 Loss on Lawsuit Provision

Deutsche Bank DB reported a second-quarter 2024 loss attributable to its shareholders of €143 million ($155.6 million) against the year-ago reported profit attributable to shareholders of €763 million ($830.7 million).

The Germany-based lender reported a profit before tax of €411 million ($477.5 million), down 71% year over year. Excluding a provision of €1.3 billion ($1.41 billion) for litigation related to the Postbank takeover, the bank reported a profit before tax of €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion).

Results were negatively impacted by an increase in expenses and a rise in provision for credit losses. This led investors to turn bearish on the stock, resulting in a decline of nearly 6%. However, an increase in commissions and fee income and stable net interest income acted as a tailwind.

Revenues & Expenses Increases

The bank generated net revenues of €7.6 billion ($8.26 billion), up 2% year over year. This upside was primarily driven by double-digit growth in commissions and fee income and stable net interest income.

Non-interest expenses of €6.7 billion ($7.3 billion) increased 20% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Provision for credit losses was €476 million ($474.9 million), up 19% from the prior-year quarter’s figures.

Segmental Performance

Corporate Bank: Net revenues of €1.92 billion ($2.07 billion), down 1% year over year. The result was due to lower net interest income, a decline in loan net interest income and the discontinuation of minimum reserve remuneration by the European Central Bank, partially offset by a rise in commissions and fee income.

Investment Bank: Net revenues totaled €2.6 billion ($3.26 billion), up 10% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by a doubling of Origination & Advisory revenues.

Private Bank: Net revenues of €2.33 billion ($2.50 billion) declined 3% year over year. Lower revenues in Personal Banking primarily led to the downtick.

Asset Management: Net revenues of €663 million ($721.8 million) rose 7% year over year. An increase in management fees led to the rise.

Corporate & Other: It reported net revenues of €73 million ($79.4 million), down 15% year over year.

Capital Position Deteriorate

Deutsche Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.5% as of Jun 30, 2024, down from the year-ago quarter’s 13.8%.

The leverage ratio on a fully-loaded basis was 4.6%, down from the year-ago quarter's 4.7%.

Share Repurchase Update

On Jul 12, 2024, the bank completed its €675-million ($734.9 million) share repurchase program, taking total capital distributions, including the bank’s 45 cents per share dividend paid in May 2024, to €1.6 billion ($1.74 billion) in 2024 to date.

Our Viewpoint

Deutsche Bank’s revenues improved driven by the Asset Management and Investment Bank segments’ performances from the prior-year quarter’s tally. The bank’s rise in commissions and fee income is an added positive. However, it registered a loss in the reported quarter due to the Postbank litigation provision.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote

