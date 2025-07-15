Bitcoin Magazine



Deutsche Bank Analyst Says Bitcoin Is Having A “Historic Decline in Volatility Levels”

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $123,000 on Monday as U.S. lawmakers convened for “Crypto Week,” a legislative push that many believe could pave the way for greater institutional participation in the Bitcoin and crypto market. The milestone represents an approximately 75% surge from mid-November levels, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Marion Laboure.

In a report today, Laboure highlighted that the rally has come alongside a noticeable decline in volatility—suggesting a potentially significant shift in Bitcoin’s behavior.

“While excitement over the upcoming legislation has spurred Bitcoin’s sharp appreciation, it is notable that Bitcoin’s rise has also been accompanied by a historic decline in volatility levels,” Laboure wrote. “This combination suggests we are potentially starting to witness a gradual decoupling between Bitcoin’s spot prices and volatility.”

Laboure attributes this shift to a convergence of key macro and micro factors. “As increasing market adoption, regulatory clarity and institutional participation continue to [stabilize] Bitcoin’s performance over the longer-term,” she explained.

Laboure sees that Bitcoin has the potential to go much higher in price. She emphasized that the current price movement reflects more than just speculative momentum.

She also noted that long-term holding patterns, growing institutional interest, and favorable policy sentiment are playing critical roles. Laboure pointed to larger economic themes such as ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, tariff instability, global de-dollarization efforts, and rapid advancements in financial technology as part of the backdrop supporting Bitcoin’s current trajectory.

“Volatility remains inherent,” the Deutsche Bank analyst acknowledged. “But these conditions suggest Bitcoin’s integration into portfolios is maturing, and potentially signals a more sustainable trend beyond previous instances of short-term market speculation.”

Supporting this trend, Deutsche Bank recently announced plans to launch Bitcoin and crypto custody services in 2026, signaling its commitment. The bank will leverage Bitpanda’s custody infrastructure and continue working with Taurus to offer secure solutions for institutional clients. This reinforces Laboure’s point that “increasing market adoption, regulatory clarity and institutional participation” are helping stabilize Bitcoin’s long-term performance.

