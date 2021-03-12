Deutsche Bank: 2020 Variable Compensation For Entire Bank Up 29%

(RTTNews) - German banking major Deutsche Bank AG disclosed in its annual report that total compensation awarded to its employees in 2020 was 10.1 billion euros, flat year-on-year. Variable compensation, Group and individual components, rose 29% to 1.9 billion euros driven by financial performance and delivery on targets.

Fixed compensation declined by 6% to 7.5 billion euros, driven by workforce reductions, and offset by a rise in variable compensation.

The company noted that nearly half of variable compensation awarded in respect of 2020 will be paid out in future years, the highest proportion in five years, and up from 36% in 2019.

The Management Board, comprising ten members on a full-year equivalent basis, received total compensation of 50.0 million euros for 2020, versus 36.0 million euros in 2019, when the Management Board comprised eight members on a full-year equivalent basis.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, the total compensation of the Management Board was reduced by a total of 4.6 million euros. This included a reduction in the Group Component and an additional reduction in total compensation of one twelfth.

The total compensation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board was also reduced by one twelfth in 2020. In addition, many senior executives voluntarily waived compensation equal to a month's salary.

The bank reaffirms its 2022 financial plan, including its target for Return on Tangible Equity of 8%.

In 2021, the bank expects revenues to be marginally lower than in 2020, reflecting an anticipated normalization of volatility and industry volumes in investment banking after the high levels of 2020.

The bank foresees growth resuming in 2022 in line with guidance provided at the Investor Deep Dive in December.

Deutsche Bank continues to expect that from 2022, execution against financial targets will enable the distribution of 5 billion euros to shareholders over time. As announced, management does not plan to propose a dividend in respect of 2020.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank shares were trading at 10.63 euros, up 1.18 percent.

