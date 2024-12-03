News & Insights

DeTai New Energy Group AGM Resolutions Approved

December 03, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

DeTai New Energy Group (HK:0559) has released an update.

DeTai New Energy Group successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and granting mandates for securities and share repurchases. This demonstrates strong backing from investors, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

