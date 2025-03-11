DESKTOP METAL Earnings Preview: Recent $DM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DESKTOP METAL ($DM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $45,423,000 and earnings of -$0.29 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DESKTOP METAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of DESKTOP METAL stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ETHIC INC. removed 25,538 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,758

GAME PLAN FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,404

PARK CIRCLE CO added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DESKTOP METAL Government Contracts

We have seen $1,806,659 of award payments to $DM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.