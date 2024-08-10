DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Manulife Financial (MFC)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.30% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Manulife Financial is $28.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.26 to a high of $32.58. The average price target represents an increase of 13.30% from its latest reported closing price of $25.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Manulife Financial is 76,996MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manulife Financial. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFC is 0.26%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 926,530K shares. The put/call ratio of MFC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 158,791K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,792K shares , representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 86.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 68,138K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,026K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 34,171K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,598K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 42.64% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 26,508K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,604K shares , representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 3.70% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 25,628K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,315K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manulife Financial Corporation is a Canadian multinational insurance company and financial services provider headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company operates in Canada and Asia as "Manulife" and in the United States primarily through its John Hancock Financial division.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.