DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Stantec (STN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Stantec (NYSE:STN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.03% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stantec is $122.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.63 to a high of $137.69. The average price target represents an increase of 30.03% from its latest reported closing price of $94.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stantec is 5,057MM, a decrease of 20.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stantec. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STN is 0.27%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 69,387K shares. The put/call ratio of STN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,775K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,166K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 4,082K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,964K shares , representing a decrease of 21.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,014K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares , representing an increase of 17.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 726.60% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 3,567K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 81.07% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,476K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 20.34% over the last quarter.

