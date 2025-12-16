DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains NexGen Energy (NXE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.27% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for NexGen Energy is $11.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.40 to a high of $15.03. The average price target represents an increase of 31.27% from its latest reported closing price of $8.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NexGen Energy is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexGen Energy. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXE is 0.53%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 384,108K shares. The put/call ratio of NXE is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

L1 Capital Pty holds 30,839K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,816K shares , representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 16.00% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 30,609K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,419K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 11.08% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 28,566K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,922K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 23,633K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,328K shares , representing an increase of 22.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 36.49% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 15,650K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,259K shares , representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 8.10% over the last quarter.

