DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains CGI (GIB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of CGI (NYSE:GIB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.38% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CGI is $109.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.59 to a high of $139.13. The average price target represents an increase of 20.38% from its latest reported closing price of $90.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CGI is 15,144MM, a decrease of 4.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in CGI. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIB is 0.23%, an increase of 15.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 122,780K shares. The put/call ratio of GIB is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 16,290K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,267K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,786K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 443.64% over the last quarter.

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec holds 5,817K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares , representing an increase of 40.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 55.29% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,741K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,366K shares , representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 15.22% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 5,274K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,474K shares , representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 45.30% over the last quarter.

