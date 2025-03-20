Designer Brands' Q4 Exceeds EPS Forecast

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), known for its footwear chains like DSW, released mixed fourth-quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 20. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.44 exceeded expectations of a $0.49 per share loss. Revenue came in at $713.6 million, which was below the anticipated $719 million and represents a 5.4% decline compared to Q4 2023. The quarter reflected an improvement in cost control but highlighted revenue pressures.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) EPS ($0.44) ($0.49) ($0.44) no change Revenue $713.6 million $719 million $754.3 million (5.4%) Gross margin 39.6% N/A 38.8% 0.8 pps Comparable sales 0.5% N/A (7.3%) 7.8 pps

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Designer Brands is a leading North American footwear retailer, known for its DSW stores. It recently emphasized enhancing its Owned Brands segment, a strategy aimed at improving profit margins. The goal is for Owned Brands to constitute a third of total sales by 2026, doubling from its 2021 baseline. The company sees these brands as a growth driver, offering better control over pricing and margins.

The brand's strategic initiatives also include fortifying its loyalty and rewards programs. The VIP rewards program, with 32.1 million members, accounts for 90% of its retail sales, highlighting strong customer engagement. Additionally, Designer Brands is expanding its distribution network to support both in-store and online sales, aiming to improve customer service and operational efficiency.

Quarterly Insights and Developments

Designer Brands outperformed expectations on the EPS front, but it still reported a $0.44 per share loss. The gross margin rose slightly to 39.6%, an improvement over the 38.8% from Q4 2023. This achievement indicates effective cost management. Comparable sales did rise by 0.5% against a 7.3% decline in the previous year, suggesting some recovery in sales.

On the downside, the company faced a 6.9% drop in U.S. Retail segment sales, underscoring competitive pressures and changes in consumer behavior. In contrast, the Canada Retail and Brand Portfolio segments grew by 7.5% and 12.3%, respectively. The quarterly net loss was $38.2 million, equivalent to a $0.80 loss per diluted share. Macroeconomic factors like inflation were cited as contributing to reduced consumer spending.

Further, there were shifts in inventory levels, which increased to $599.8 million from $571.3 million, while the company’s cash stood at $44.8 million. Debt levels rose to $491 million from $427.1 million, signaling potential risk given heightened borrowing during financially challenging periods.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Designer Brands projects net sales growth in the low single digits for fiscal 2025. Adjusted EPS guidance for the full year is set between $0.30 to $0.50, reflecting measured optimism in navigating economic headwinds. The focus remains on strategic initiatives, like enhancing Owned Brands and expanding the customer loyalty program.

Investors should watch for further developments in the Owned Brands strategy and technological advancements. These segments are critical for driving future growth and profitability. Furthermore, maintaining a competitive edge in the saturated footwear market will depend heavily on efficiently leveraging its distribution network and customer engagement strategies.

