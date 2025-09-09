Designer Brands Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $10.82 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $13.82 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Designer Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.716 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to $739.76 million from $771.90 million last year.

Designer Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.82 Mln. vs. $13.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $739.76 Mln vs. $771.90 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.