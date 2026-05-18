BioTech
DSGN

Design Therapeutics To Present RESTORE-FA Trial Data Today; Stock Up

May 18, 2026 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN), will host an investor webcast today, May 18,2026, to review data from its RESTORE-FA clinical trial evaluating DT-216P2 in patients with Friedreich's ataxia.

Friedreich's ataxia (FA) is a rare inherited neurodegenerative disease. The company announced the webcast as part of its ongoing commitment to advance novel therapies for genetic disorders.

The RESTORE-FA trial is a Phase 1/2, open-label, multiple ascending dose study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of DT-216P2 in patients with Friedreich's ataxia. Participants enrolled in this study received subcutaneous or intravenous DT-216P2, with primary measures focused on treatment-emergent adverse events and secondary measures including drug exposure levels and frataxin expression changes over 12 weeks.

Frataxin is a mitochondrial protein essential for energy production, and restoring its levels is expected to help slow or stabilize disease progression.

DSGN has traded between $3.31 and $17.25 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 15, 2026) at $14.37, down 1.17%. Dring overnight trading, the stock is at $15.93, up 10.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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