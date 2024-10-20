News & Insights

Stocks

Desert Metals Begins Drilling at Adzope Project

October 20, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. has commenced its first diamond drilling program at the King Kong prospect within the Adzope gold project in Côte d’Ivoire. The initiative aims to explore potential gold mineralization zones identified through artisanal mining and supported by recent geophysical surveys. The drilling, expected to complete within weeks, marks a significant step in uncovering new mineral resources in this promising area.

For further insights into AU:DM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.