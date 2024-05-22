News & Insights

Desert Gold Ventures Secures Financing for Mali Drilling

May 22, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Desert Gold Ventures (TSE:DAU) has released an update.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising CAD $941,920 by issuing over 13 million units priced at CAD $0.07 each. This financing brings the company’s total raised funds to CAD $2,061,440, which will finance further drilling activities at their gold deposits and exploration targets in Western Mali. The drilling aims to extend known gold zones and support ongoing Preliminary Economic Assessments of the sites.

