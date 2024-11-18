Desert Control AS Sees Strong Growth in Q3 2024

Desert Control AS (DE:8KT) has released an update.

Desert Control AS has shown significant growth in Q3 2024, with achievements in market expansion and pilot projects, especially in the Middle East. The company has more than doubled its revenue and deployed LNC volume compared to 2023, and secured its first licensing revenues. This momentum, coupled with strong results in agriculture and landscaping pilots, positions Desert Control for further expansion and revenue growth in 2025.

