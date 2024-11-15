Desert Control Reports Strong Q3 and Strategic Growth

Desert Control AS (DE:8KT) has released an update.

Desert Control AS reports significant progress in Q3 2024, marked by successful pilot projects in the US and Middle East, leading to new contracts and increased revenue. The company’s innovative Liquid Natural Clay technology has demonstrated substantial water savings and doubled crop yields, supporting negotiations for larger contracts. A shift to a royalty-based model and advancements in production capacity position Desert Control for sustainable growth and expansion.

