The Descartes Systems Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) reported record quarterly results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with management pointing to growth in global trade intelligence, e-commerce customs entries, fleet performance management and transportation visibility despite a challenging freight market.

Chief Executive Officer Edward Ryan said the company was “ahead of our plan” in the quarter, giving Descartes additional room to invest in artificial intelligence and other parts of the business. He said the company posted record performance across key metrics including revenue, profit, operating cash flow, operating margins and returns on investments.

Revenue, Profit and Cash Flow Reach Records

Descartes reported total revenue of $193.6 million, up 15% from $168.7 million in the same quarter last year. Services revenue rose 15% to $180.5 million and represented 93% of total revenue, consistent with the year-earlier period.

Chief Financial Officer Edward Gardner said organic services revenue growth, excluding recent acquisitions and foreign exchange impacts, was just over 9% compared with the prior-year quarter, up from about 8% organic growth in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record CAD 89.8 million, or about 46% of revenue, up 20% from CAD 75.1 million in the year-earlier quarter. Net income rose 34% to CAD 48.5 million from CAD 36.2 million. Cash flow from operations increased 40% to CAD 75.1 million, equal to 84% of adjusted EBITDA.

Gardner said gross margin improved to 78% of revenue from 76% a year ago, primarily due to operating leverage from organic growth in services revenue. He said Descartes ended April with CAD 377 million in cash, no debt and an undrawn CAD 350 million line of credit.

The company deployed approximately CAD 30 million on BoxTop and acquisitions during the quarter and about CAD 21 million on share buybacks under its Normal Course Issuer Bid. Gardner said Descartes also purchased an additional 196,800 shares between May 1 and June 2 and may make additional purchases under the program.

Global Trade Intelligence Leads Growth Drivers

Ryan said Global Trade Intelligence was one of the largest contributors to services revenue and had strong growth from a year ago. He cited demand for real-time tariff and duty content, sanctioned party screening, foreign-trade zone technology and Datamyne research tools.

Ryan said frequent tariff and duty changes, particularly involving large shipping and importing nations such as China and the United States, supported demand for Descartes’ tariff and duty information. He also said sanctioned party screening continued to grow as customers navigate a more complex geopolitical environment.

Foreign-trade zones also saw strong interest, according to Ryan, as companies looked for ways to manage tariff uncertainty. He said importers that deferred certain tariff payments avoided having to seek refunds after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated IEEPA tariffs, as described by management on the call.

Descartes also benefited from continued growth in e-commerce imports into the U.S. through its NetCHB system, Ryan said. He noted that imports continued to grow even after elimination of the tariff-exempt Type 86 de minimis program, and said some competitors had difficulty handling the speed and volume required after filings shifted to Type 01.

Freight Market Remains Challenging

Management described the broader shipping environment as difficult, with overall shipment volumes down in the quarter. Ryan said the largest contributor to the decline was the war in Iran, which he said effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz and disrupted ocean shipping in the region.

Ryan said shipments of oil, fertilizer and aluminum were among the most affected imports to the U.S. He said the disruption led to longer sailing times, lower schedule reliability, higher fuel costs, higher insurance premiums and congestion at transshipment hubs.

Air cargo saw mixed effects, Ryan said. Some airspace closures reduced available capacity temporarily, and higher fuel costs made air shipment more expensive. At the same time, ocean disruptions and volatile economic conditions pushed some shippers to use air freight for speed and flexibility. Ryan said semiconductors, AI infrastructure and e-commerce remained supportive for air cargo.

In U.S. domestic trucking, Ryan said fuel costs, driver wage inflation and driver shortages were the biggest pressures. He said trucking volumes were down 4% year over year in the U.S. market.

AI Investments and Idelic Acquisition

Ryan devoted a significant portion of the call to Descartes’ AI strategy, saying customers are looking to the company to help them manage supply-chain complexity and rising resource costs. He said Descartes has designed an AI agent layer for the Descartes Global Logistics Network that can manage access to functions and data, enforce policies, track auditability and manage usage economics.

Ryan said Descartes has built AI agents for transportation management tasks such as calling drivers for location checks, gathering proof of delivery information, confirming arrivals and departures, obtaining truck rates and collecting insurance certificates. He said AI agents have helped MacroPoint increase shipment tracking rates from 87% six months ago to 93%.

The company also completed the acquisition of Idelic, which Ryan said brings AI-powered safety technology to Descartes’ fleet management customers. He said Idelic has a proprietary database covering more than 40 billion miles of data and telemetry on hundreds of thousands of historical accidents, which can be used to identify drivers or practices that may need training or remediation.

In the question-and-answer session, Ryan said Descartes is currently more inclined to use AI-driven productivity gains to build more software rather than reduce headcount. He said the company has “more good ideas than we have time to produce them.”

Second-Quarter Calibration and Outlook

Ryan said the company expects the shipping market to remain challenged throughout the second quarter due to the Iran war’s impact on goods movement and continuing tariff uncertainty. He also cited three additional developments affecting customers: tariff refunds, freight broker liability and new China regulations that could create conflicting compliance obligations for international shippers.

As of May 1, 2026, using specified foreign exchange rates, Descartes estimated baseline revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 at approximately CAD 169 million and baseline operating expenses at approximately CAD 102 million. The company estimated baseline adjusted EBITDA calibration of about CAD 66.5 million, or approximately 39% of baseline revenue.

Ryan said Descartes is currently operating above its expected adjusted EBITDA margin range of 40% to 45%, but management is keeping the target range unchanged while monitoring performance over coming quarters.

During the Q&A session, analysts asked whether rising global complexity could become a headwind. Ryan said complexity generally increases use of Descartes’ software, but if uncertainty harms the broader economy and reduces shipments, Descartes can be affected alongside customers. “When the economy’s down, people are shipping less stuff, and we don’t do as well,” he said.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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