Descartes Systems Group Inc Full Year Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $163.77 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $143.27 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $728.99 million from $651.00 million last year.

Descartes Systems Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $163.77 Mln. vs. $143.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $728.99 Mln vs. $651.00 Mln last year.

