Descartes Systems Group Expands Transportation Management Solutions with Acquisition of 3GTMS

Descartes Systems Group acquires 3GTMS to enhance transportation management solutions for shippers and logistics providers in North America.

Descartes Systems Group has announced the acquisition of 3GTMS, a leading provider of transportation management solutions, for approximately $115 million. This acquisition enhances Descartes' transportation management capabilities for shippers, logistics service providers, and freight brokers, by integrating 3G’s cloud-based platform, which optimizes domestic shipments through automated planning and routing tools. According to Andrew Roszko, Chief Commercial Officer of Descartes, this partnership will significantly expand their carrier network and improve service offerings across various transport modes. CEO Edward J. Ryan expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with 3G’s team to enhance their combined products and services for customers. Descartes is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, with global operations and expertise in logistics solutions.

Acquisition of 3GTMS enhances Descartes' transportation management capabilities, broadening its service offerings for shippers and logistics service providers.

The acquisition adds a robust set of planning-driven automation tools and an expanded carrier network, likely improving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

3G’s solutions are highly complementary to Descartes' existing tools, which may create significant synergies and enhance the overall value proposition for customers.

The acquisition of 3G for approximately US $115 million raises concerns about the impact on Descartes’ cash reserves and overall financial stability, especially if the anticipated benefits from the acquisition do not materialize.

The forward-looking statements in the release caution investors about the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the acquisition, implying that actual future results may significantly differ from expectations, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

There is a potential risk that the integration of 3G's business may not proceed smoothly, leading to operational challenges that could undermine the expected synergies and benefits associated with the transaction.

What is the recent acquisition by Descartes Systems Group?

Descartes Systems Group has acquired 3GTMS, a leading provider of transportation management solutions, for approximately US $115 million.

How will the acquisition impact Descartes' capabilities?

The acquisition enhances Descartes' transportation management capabilities and expands its carrier network in North America, improving customer service and efficiency.

What solutions does 3GTMS provide?

3GTMS offers transportation management solutions that optimize domestic over-the-road shipments through planning, rating, consolidation, and routing tools.

Where is 3GTMS headquartered?

3GTMS is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Who were the advisors involved in the acquisition?

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Lincoln International LLC advised 3GTMS, while Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Centerview Partners LLC advised Descartes.

Strengthens Transportation Management Capabilities for Shippers and Logistics Services Providers







WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired 3GTMS (3G), a leading provider of transportation management solutions.





Based in the US, 3G’s transportation management solutions combine modern cloud architecture, an expansive carrier network, and planning-driven automation to help customers improve costs, customer satisfaction, and efficiency. Shippers, third-party logistics providers and freight brokers leverage 3G’s platform to optimize domestic over-the-road shipments with tools for planning, rating, consolidation, and routing that cover the entire shipment lifecycle.





“3G’s solution footprint for freight in North America is highly complementary, bringing strong domestic transportation management functionality for truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), and parcel modes,” said Andrew Roszko, Chief Commercial Officer at Descartes. “The acquisition also expands our carrier reach in North America, including the addition of a network of API-integrated LTL carriers. When combined with Descartes’ existing





transportation management





tools and our Global Logistics Network, we see a tremendous opportunity to deliver even more value to our combined customer base.”





“Much like Descartes, 3G has been successfully building solutions that connect shippers, carriers and logistics services providers to efficiently digitize and manage the lifecycle of shipments,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We look forward to working with 3G’s team of deep domain experts to bring our products together and we’re thrilled to welcome 3G’s partners and customers into the Descartes family.”





3G is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Descartes acquired 3G for approximately US $115 million, satisfied from cash on hand. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel and Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to 3G, while Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel and Centerview Partners LLC served as financial advisor to Descartes.







About Descartes Systems Group







Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security, and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at





www.descartes.com





, and connect with us on





LinkedIn





and





X (Twitter)





.







Descartes Investor Contact







Laurie McCauley





(519) 746-2969







investor@descartes.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' acquisition of 3G and its solution offerings; the potential to provide customers with transportation management solutions; other potential benefits derived from the acquisition and 3G’s solution offerings; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the expected future performance of the 3G business based on its historical and projected performance as well as the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



