Descartes' (DSGX) Ecommerce Warehouse Solution Used by LOVALL

Descartes Systems DSGX recently announced that fashion brand LOVALL has adopted its modernized ecommerce warehouse management system (WMS) to facilitate the automation of the fulfillment process and maximize the warehouse space for holding three times as much inventory.



The increased capacity has enabled LOVALL to easily meet ecommerce order demands during busy seasons (even when order volumes increased 28% in November 2023) without the need for additional resources. Based in the United Kingdom, LOVALL is an emerging fashion brand that specializes in designing leggings, denim, trousers and others.



LOVALL cited that Descartes’ ecommerce WMS solution has helped in scaling its business and smoothly keeps up with its expanding business.



WMS, which is part of Descartes’ comprehensive suite of ecommerce solutions, accelerates the fulfillment process for both direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers. It also increases overall warehouse efficiency with the timely shipment of correct items.



Order information is then readily available to be executed through “mobile-driven, multi-order pick-and-pack strategies” followed by feeding of the data on to the Descartes platform and third-party parcel shipment systems. The solution is designed to provide transparency to the entire warehouse operations.



In addition, the solution integrates flawlessly with ecommerce platforms such as Brightpearl by Sage, Shopify Plus, NetSuite, Linnworks, Loop Returns and others.



DSGX highlighted that the implementation of WMS has been instrumental in driving growth and success for LOVALL. By implementing the advanced WMS technology, companies will be well-positioned to meet the rising customer expectations during peak and off-peak times when order volumes increase substantially.



Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, DSGX is a leading provider of on-demand, software-as-a-service logistics solutions. The company is focused on driving productivity for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses.



In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, DSGX posted revenues of $148.2 million, up 18% year over year.



At present, DSGX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 11.2% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 40.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, PINS pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



The company is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which presently appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for new ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world. The company is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.