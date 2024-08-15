Descartes' (DSGX) Cloud-Based TMS Solution Adopted by Nynas

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. DSGX has announced that Nynas AB is implementing its cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) solution to automate communications across the customer order lifecycle.

Nynas, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of speciality oil products, specializes in upgrading heavy molecules into high-performance, durable solutions. It provides bitumen and naphthenic products for essential applications, including electrification and road infrastructure that impact people's daily lives.

The TMS solution will enhance communication with carriers, freight forwarders, customs agents, independent inspectors and Nynas’ main storage hub, supporting diverse shipments across Europe where the company mainly operates.

As a component of Descartes' transportation management suite, the cloud-based TMS enables companies of all sizes to automate their transportation processes and lower costs. It offers a single platform for managing customer orders, handling shipping updates and automating communications with supply chain partners from order placement to invoicing. By streamlining these tasks and integrating with various systems, the TMS reduces data errors, enhances productivity and accelerates delivery.

Nynas, which already uses Descartes’ customs filing solution to streamline compliance, sought to enhance its transportation operations as the industry shifts from paper to digital processes. By implementing Descartes’ TMS, Nynas achieved a 20% reduction in order revisions due to improved data quality and reduced manual effort.

Previously dependent on emails, phone calls and PDF documents for communicating order changes, the company now benefits from direct and synchronized communication with external partners' systems. Customers can also easily access an overview of order details and shipment status, Nynas added.

Based in Canada, Descartes provides software-as-a-service logistics solutions. Its platform combines a broad logistics network with extensive supply chain applications and global trade intelligence, ensuring timely and secure delivery of inventory, information, assets and people.

Peer Companies

The software solutions space is highly competitive with companies like ANSYS ANSS, Manhattan Associates MANH and ACI Worldwide ACIW scrambling to gain a larger share of the market.

Manhattan Associates is a leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions.Momentum in both cloud and services revenues bodes well. In the last reported quarter, Cloud subscription revenues were $82.4 million up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Services revenues were $136.8 million, up 9.8%.

Ansys' second-quarter 2024 performance was bolstered by two significant multi-year contracts totaling $210 million secured in the automotive and high-tech sectors in the Americas. The high-tech industry, driven by advancements in AI, showed strong growth, while steady momentum in subscription lease licenses contributed positively. Subscription lease revenues, making up 36.8% of total revenues, surged 64.4% year over year at constant currency.

ACI Worldwide is a leading provider of real-time payments software. In the last reported quarter, revenues of $373 million surged 16% year over year. The recurring revenues of $284 million represented 76% of total revenues and jumped 9% year over year. Focus on strategic initiatives and increasing investment to expand business bode well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.