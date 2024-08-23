In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For Zoom Video Comms

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $71.0, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. A 2.15% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $72.56.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Zoom Video Comms among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $75.00 $71.00 Phil Winslow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $60.00 $55.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $77.00 $84.00 Nikolay Beliov B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $78.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $83.00 $83.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $68.00 $72.00 Phil Winslow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $55.00 $60.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zoom Video Comms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zoom Video Comms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Zoom Video Comms's Background

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Financial Insights: Zoom Video Comms

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zoom Video Comms's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.87% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zoom Video Comms's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoom Video Comms's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

