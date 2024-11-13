In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For HealthEquity

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $104.38, along with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. Observing a 1.95% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $102.38.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of HealthEquity's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $103.00 $102.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $105.00 $105.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $105.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $105.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HealthEquity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of HealthEquity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of HealthEquity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into HealthEquity's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HealthEquity analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About HealthEquity

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. It provides payment processing services, personalized benefit information, the ability to earn wellness incentives, andinvestment adviceto grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. It manages consumers' tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSAs and HRAs), and administers Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), commuter and other benefits. It also provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.

HealthEquity's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HealthEquity's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.15% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: HealthEquity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: HealthEquity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

