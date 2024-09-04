In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Fidelity National Finl

Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $59.62, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.58% from the previous average price target of $58.12.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Fidelity National Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $63.00 $58.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $63.00 $63.00 Mark Devries Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $63.00 $61.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $58.00 $53.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $62.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $53.00 $53.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $53.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fidelity National Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fidelity National Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fidelity National Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fidelity National Finl

Fidelity National Financial Inc provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. It operates in three segments: Title, F&G, Corporate and Other. The title segment that derives the majority of revenue consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, and home warranty products. Substantially all of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

Fidelity National Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fidelity National Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.22% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.0%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fidelity National Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

