In-Depth Examination Of 40 Analyst Recommendations For Alphabet

Ratings for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were provided by 40 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 17 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 7 9 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 4 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $203.55, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Marking an increase of 0.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $202.26.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Alphabet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Hold $185.00 $170.00 Michael Levine Pivotal Research Raises Buy $225.00 $215.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $185.00 $180.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $220.00 $200.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $212.00 $206.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $200.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $210.00 $204.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $182.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $205.00 $200.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $217.00 $215.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $205.00 $190.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $206.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $196.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $215.00 $222.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $182.00 $190.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $220.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $196.00 $196.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $222.00 $222.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $200.00 $225.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Neutral $170.00 - Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $206.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $190.00 - Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $190.00 $205.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Buy $206.00 $206.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alphabet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alphabet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Understanding the Numbers: Alphabet's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Alphabet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

