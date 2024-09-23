In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Concentrix

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Concentrix and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $94.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.59% increase from the previous average price target of $89.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Concentrix. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $85.00 $65.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Concentrix. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Concentrix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Concentrix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Concentrix's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Concentrix analyst ratings.

Delving into Concentrix's Background

Concentrix Corp is a technology-enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation and design engineering, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation services to clients in five primary industry verticals. The Company's verticals are technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Geographically, the company operates in Philippines, Unites States, India, Canada, Germany, Great Britain and others.

Concentrix: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Concentrix displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Concentrix's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Concentrix's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Concentrix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNXC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2021 Barrington Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jan 2021 Cross Research Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2020 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CNXC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.