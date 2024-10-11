In-Depth Examination Of 34 Analyst Recommendations For Walmart

34 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 18 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 9 10 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $83.06, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.68% from the previous average price target of $75.73.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Walmart is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $92.00 $81.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $92.00 $82.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $75.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $89.00 $76.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $95.00 - Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $81.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $81.00 $75.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $83.00 $77.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $73.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $76.00 $64.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $81.00 $74.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $74.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $81.00 $71.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $75.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $78.00 $66.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $74.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $75.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $82.00 $75.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $73.00 $71.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $86.00 $75.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $82.00 $75.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $74.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Walmart's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Walmart's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walmart analyst ratings.

Get to Know Walmart Better

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Financial Milestones: Walmart's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Walmart's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.77% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

