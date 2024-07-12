In-Depth Examination Of 21 Analyst Recommendations For Adobe

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 12 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 8 3 1 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Adobe and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $594.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $700.00 and a low estimate of $450.00. A decline of 1.63% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Adobe is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $635.00 $700.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $660.00 $653.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $600.00 $540.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $550.00 $529.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $700.00 $700.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $580.00 $525.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $580.00 $580.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $700.00 $675.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $600.00 $600.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $650.00 $630.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $580.00 $570.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $545.00 $525.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Underweight $450.00 $445.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $529.00 $554.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $625.00 $640.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Announces Hold $510.00 - Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $650.00 $650.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $640.00 $680.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $600.00 $625.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $525.00 $610.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $580.00 $660.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adobe. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adobe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Adobe's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Adobe's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Adobe's Background

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing,g and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Breaking Down Adobe's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Adobe's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Adobe's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adobe's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adobe's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.35%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

