In-Depth Examination Of 14 Analyst Recommendations For T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 3 2 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $111.79, with a high estimate of $129.00 and a low estimate of $99.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.7%.

A clear picture of T. Rowe Price Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $115.00 $113.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $116.00 $120.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $115.00 $116.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $110.00 $101.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $129.00 $127.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $125.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $101.00 $99.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $112.00 $109.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $109.00 $108.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $102.00 $106.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $109.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $108.00 $115.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Underweight $99.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $113.00 $112.00

About T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of August 2024, the firm had $1.612 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

T. Rowe Price Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, T. Rowe Price Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.65% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

