In-Depth Examination Of 14 Analyst Recommendations For EOG Resources

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $142.5, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. A 2.87% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $146.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of EOG Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $135.00 $115.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $150.00 $157.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $145.00 $145.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $150.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $137.00 $144.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $140.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $115.00 $130.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $154.00 $167.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $132.00 $134.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $135.00 $143.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $158.00 $159.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $167.00 $166.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $154.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EOG Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into EOG Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EOG Resources analyst ratings.

Discovering EOG Resources: A Closer Look

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2023, it reported net proven reserves of 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 985,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 71% oil and natural gas liquids and 29% natural gas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of EOG Resources

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, EOG Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.06% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EOG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.