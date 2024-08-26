In-Depth Examination Of 13 Analyst Recommendations For Prologis

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Prologis (NYSE:PLD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $131.92, along with a high estimate of $156.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.42% increase from the previous average price target of $126.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Prologis by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $142.00 $135.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $122.00 $123.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $133.00 $132.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Announces Neutral $128.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $130.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $137.00 $125.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $127.00 $124.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $142.00 $123.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $156.00 $140.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $123.00 $119.00 John Kim BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $120.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prologis. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Prologis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Prologis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Prologis's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Prologis Better

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.2 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Prologis: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Prologis's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Prologis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 42.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prologis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.92%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Prologis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

