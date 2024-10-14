In-Depth Examination Of 11 Analyst Recommendations For Amgen

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amgen, presenting an average target of $338.45, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.98% increase from the previous average price target of $322.40.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Amgen is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Hold $333.00 $320.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $315.00 $300.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $405.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $362.00 $362.00 Brian Skorney Baird Maintains Underperform $215.00 $215.00 Yaron Weber TD Cowen Raises Buy $381.00 $360.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $380.00 $380.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $305.00 $310.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Neutral $330.00 $325.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $362.00 $332.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $335.00 $320.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amgen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amgen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amgen's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Amgen's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Amgen Better

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Financial Milestones: Amgen's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Amgen's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amgen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amgen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, Amgen faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

