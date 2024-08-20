In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For Smartsheet

Analysts' ratings for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $51.5, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.07% from the previous average price target of $48.10.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Smartsheet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $47.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $56.00 $54.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $40.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $42.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $53.00 $51.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $52.00 $45.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $36.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Smartsheet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Smartsheet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Smartsheet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Smartsheet's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Smartsheet: A Closer Look

Smartsheet is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based, software-as-a-service model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases. Smartsheet's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real-time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per-user basis, and incremental charges for added platform capabilities.

Smartsheet: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Smartsheet displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Smartsheet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

