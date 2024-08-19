In-Depth Analysis: Taiwan Semiconductor Versus Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Background

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.95 7.64 11.88 6.67% $474.12 $358.12 40.07% NVIDIA Corp 72.90 62.36 38.94 32.31% $17.75 $20.41 262.12% Broadcom Inc 71.40 11.03 17.48 3.02% $5.58 $7.78 42.99% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 176.86 4.25 10.45 0.47% $1.12 $2.86 8.88% Qualcomm Inc 22.02 7.77 5.20 8.67% $2.87 $5.22 11.15% Texas Instruments Inc 34.75 10.64 11.43 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% ARM Holdings PLC 322.06 24.11 39.05 4.07% $0.23 $0.91 39.11% Analog Devices Inc 52.15 3.14 10.67 0.85% $0.93 $1.18 -33.83% Intel Corp 86.96 0.77 1.61 -1.46% $0.86 $4.55 -0.9% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 108.89 20.31 23.61 4.66% $0.13 $0.28 15.03% Microchip Technology Inc 32.21 6.77 6.70 1.98% $0.41 $0.74 -45.76% ON Semiconductor Corp 17.28 3.90 4.28 4.11% $0.58 $0.78 -17.15% STMicroelectronics NV 9.52 1.62 1.87 2.07% $0.45 $1.3 -25.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 31.25 2.24 3.69 1.38% $0.56 $0.4 -11.54% First Solar Inc 20.12 3.33 6.44 4.94% $0.48 $0.5 24.65% United Microelectronics Corp 13.20 1.96 3.08 3.76% $27.9 $19.98 0.89% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.93 2.28 1.18 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% Skyworks Solutions Inc 22.17 2.71 3.96 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% Universal Display Corp 40.63 5.88 14.48 3.47% $0.07 $0.12 8.15% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 107.38 7.10 11.41 1.88% $0.04 $0.1 28.25% Cirrus Logic Inc 26.29 4.09 4.27 2.3% $0.07 $0.19 17.98% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 35.97 9.64 10.84 3.28% $0.04 $0.08 -34.72% Average 63.04 9.33 10.98 4.42% $4.2 $4.43 12.47%

Upon closer analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 30.95 is 0.49x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 7.64, which is 0.82x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.88, surpassing the industry average by 1.08x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.67% that is 2.25% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $474.12 Billion, which is 112.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $358.12 Billion, which indicates 80.84x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 40.07%, outperforming the industry average of 12.47%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Taiwan Semiconductor is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Taiwan Semiconductor, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of profitability, Taiwan Semiconductor shows high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins, indicating strong financial performance. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate further highlights the company's potential for future growth in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry.

