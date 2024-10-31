In-Depth Analysis: Super Micro Computer Versus Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Super Micro Computer Background

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Super Micro Computer Inc 16.46 3.54 1.33 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Apple Inc 35.02 52.44 9.26 30.44% $28.2 $39.68 4.87% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 14.43 1.20 0.93 2.34% $1.23 $2.44 10.11% NetApp Inc 23.24 26.18 3.95 23.9% $0.38 $1.1 7.61% Western Digital Corp 73.65 1.99 1.56 4.28% $0.34 $1.35 8.79% Pure Storage Inc 123.65 12.04 6.20 2.52% $0.08 $0.54 10.91% Eastman Kodak Co 8.57 0.40 0.41 2.09% $0.05 $0.06 -9.49% Immersion Corp 4.83 1.21 1.72 13.41% $0.03 $0.06 1323.8% AstroNova Inc 15.92 1.10 0.68 -0.34% $0.0 $0.01 14.12% Average 37.41 12.07 3.09 9.83% $3.79 $5.66 171.34%

Upon analyzing Super Micro Computer, the following trends can be observed:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 16.46 significantly below the industry average by 0.44x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 3.54, which is 0.29x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio is 1.33, which is 0.43x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.68%, which is 3.15% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $400 Million is 0.11x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $600 Million is 0.11x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 37.87% compared to the industry average of 171.34%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Super Micro Computer in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Super Micro Computer is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Super Micro Computer in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest weaker financial performance relative to industry competitors. This combination of low valuation multiples and weak operational metrics may warrant further investigation into Super Micro Computer's financial health and growth prospects within the sector.

