In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.03 11.06 13.25 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 48.64 28.23 10.54 18.18% $5.89 $9.94 12.55% ServiceNow Inc 136.38 20.54 18.30 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 113.86 18.27 15.81 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 41.95 39.75 12.84 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 29.15 8.21 4.76 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 289.53 13.35 14.70 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 111.63 25.45 8.51 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.48 2.81 5.55 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.47 10.16 8.31 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.79 6.30 3.48 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.63 13.34 1.26 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 57.41 28.68 1.75 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 99.38 1.94 3.19 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 80.79 16.69 8.38 9.39% $0.66 $1.36 11.89%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become clear:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.03 is 0.46x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.06 , which is well below the industry average by 0.66x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.25 , which is 1.58x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.12% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 35.4x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.89%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

The low PE and PB ratios suggest that Microsoft is undervalued compared to its peers in the Software industry. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's revenue higher relative to its peers. The low ROE implies that Microsoft is less efficient in generating profits from shareholders' equity. On the other hand, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational performance and growth potential for Microsoft compared to its industry counterparts.

