In-Depth Analysis: Meta Platforms Versus Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 21.05 6.97 7.98 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 19.07 5.75 5.45 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 9.13 0.78 1.58 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 9.53 3.62 4.87 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 29.19 3.01 6.28 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% Autohome Inc 13.96 0.92 3.21 1.25% $0.23 $1.35 -6.7% CarGurus Inc 133.60 5.15 3.17 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 99.88 1.60 2.38 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% Yelp Inc 17.85 2.93 1.68 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 6.50 0.53 1.14 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 294.25 1.75 0.93 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 21.88 0.74 0.99 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Yalla Group Ltd 8.46 1.41 3.38 4.72% $0.03 $0.05 11.86% Average 55.28 2.35 2.92 7.24% $3.76 $6.48 5.27%

Through an analysis of Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 21.05 , which is 0.38x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.97 which exceeds the industry average by 2.97x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.98 , which is 2.73x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% , which is 4.76% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 7.52x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 6.1x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 20.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 5.27%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential in the Interactive Media & Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.