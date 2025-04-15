In-Depth Analysis: Meta Platforms Versus Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 22.27 7.37 8.45 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 19.78 5.96 5.66 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 9.43 0.81 1.63 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 9.68 3.68 4.95 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 30.47 3.15 6.55 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% CarGurus Inc 135 5.20 3.21 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 100 1.60 2.39 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% Yelp Inc 18 2.96 1.69 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 6.58 0.53 1.15 0.25% $0.14 $0.37 -1.65% Tripadvisor Inc 292.75 1.74 0.93 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 22.53 0.76 1.02 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Yalla Group Ltd 8.20 1.37 3.27 4.72% $0.03 $0.05 11.86% Average 59.31 2.52 2.95 7.78% $4.08 $6.95 6.34%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 22.27 is lower than the industry average by 0.38x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.37 which exceeds the industry average by 2.92x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.45 , surpassing the industry average by 2.86x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% , which is 4.22% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 6.93x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.55 Billion is 5.69x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 20.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 6.34%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms industry peers, reflecting robust financial performance and growth prospects.

