In-Depth Analysis: Johnson & Johnson Versus Competitors In Pharmaceuticals Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) alongside its primary competitors in the Pharmaceuticals industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Johnson & Johnson Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Johnson & Johnson 24.30 5.40 4.56 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Eli Lilly and Co 113.86 61.38 21.47 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk AS 42.44 33.71 14.79 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Merck & Co Inc 21.25 6.67 4.68 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 37.64 6.08 4.93 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 23.81 5.65 4.92 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 30.35 1.76 2.70 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% Zoetis Inc 37.55 17.47 9.86 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% GSK PLC 13.46 4.31 1.75 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 44.56 0.85 1.51 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 19.94 3.76 3.84 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 18.28 1.77 1.93 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Organon & Co 4.90 34.03 0.77 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 37.65 7.46 8.27 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 17.31 2.09 3.19 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Average 33.07 13.36 6.04 22.33% $33.8 $70.34 13.27%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Johnson & Johnson, the following trends can be discerned:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 24.3, which is 0.73x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 5.4, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.4x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio is 4.56, which is 0.75x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.62% that is 15.71% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.8 Billion is 0.23x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $15.58 Billion is 0.22x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 4.31% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.27%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Johnson & Johnson alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Johnson & Johnson has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Johnson & Johnson in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest underperformance relative to industry standards. This may require further investigation into the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies to align with industry peers.

