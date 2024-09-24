In-Depth Analysis: Intel Versus Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Intel Background

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Intel Corp 94 0.84 1.74 -1.46% $0.86 $4.55 -0.9% NVIDIA Corp 54.51 49.04 30.06 30.94% $19.71 $22.57 122.4% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.77 7.60 11.82 6.67% $474.12 $358.12 40.07% Broadcom Inc 139.69 12.30 17.13 -2.77% $6.39 $8.36 47.27% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 186.61 4.49 11.03 0.47% $1.12 $2.86 8.88% Texas Instruments Inc 35.33 10.81 11.62 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% Qualcomm Inc 21.22 7.49 5.02 8.67% $2.87 $5.22 11.15% ARM Holdings PLC 350.29 26.23 42.47 4.07% $0.23 $0.91 39.11% Analog Devices Inc 68.08 3.19 11.63 1.11% $1.04 $1.31 -24.84% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 106.34 19.83 23.05 4.66% $0.13 $0.28 15.03% Microchip Technology Inc 30.70 6.45 6.39 1.98% $0.41 $0.74 -45.76% ON Semiconductor Corp 15.89 3.58 3.94 4.11% $0.58 $0.78 -17.15% First Solar Inc 22.26 3.68 7.12 4.94% $0.48 $0.5 24.65% STMicroelectronics NV 7.34 1.41 1.71 3.51% $1.31 $1.15 -25.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 26.95 1.93 3.18 1.38% $0.56 $0.4 -11.54% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.89 2.27 1.18 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% United Microelectronics Corp 12.87 1.91 3.01 3.76% $27.9 $19.98 0.89% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.27 2.47 3.62 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% Universal Display Corp 45.69 6.62 16.28 3.47% $0.07 $0.12 8.15% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 108.10 7.15 11.49 1.88% $0.04 $0.1 28.25% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 38.46 10.31 11.59 3.28% $0.04 $0.08 -34.72% Cirrus Logic Inc 23.11 3.59 3.76 2.3% $0.07 $0.19 17.98% Average 64.97 9.16 11.29 4.55% $26.91 $21.4 8.4%

By thoroughly analyzing Intel, we can discern the following trends:

At 94.0, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.45x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

With a Price to Book ratio of 0.84, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.09x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 1.74, which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of -1.46% is 6.01% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $860 Million, which is 0.03x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $4.55 Billion, which indicates 0.21x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of -0.9% is significantly below the industry average of 8.4%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Intel against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Intel exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Intel in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potential overvaluation. The PB and PS ratios are low, suggesting undervaluation relative to industry competitors. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Intel lags behind its peers, reflecting weaker financial performance and growth prospects within the sector.

