In-Depth Analysis: Apple Versus Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.74 50.53 8.92 30.44% $28.2 $39.68 4.87% Super Micro Computer Inc 23.76 5.11 1.92 6.68% $0.36 $0.6 37.87% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 14.79 1.23 0.95 2.34% $1.23 $2.44 10.11% NetApp Inc 24.25 27.31 4.12 23.9% $0.38 $1.1 7.61% Pure Storage Inc 118.81 11.57 5.96 2.52% $0.08 $0.54 10.91% Eastman Kodak Co 8.39 0.39 0.40 2.09% $0.05 $0.06 -9.49% Immersion Corp 4.87 1.22 1.73 13.41% $0.03 $0.06 1323.8% AstroNova Inc 15.75 1.08 0.67 -0.34% $0.0 $0.01 14.12% Average 30.09 6.84 2.25 7.23% $0.3 $0.69 199.28%

After a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 33.74 is 1.12x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

With a Price to Book ratio of 50.53, which is 7.39x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.92, which is 3.96x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.44%, which is 23.21% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.2 Billion, which is 94.0x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.68 Billion, which indicates 57.51x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 4.87% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 199.28%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that the company is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth compared to industry peers.

