Dentsply Sirona voluntarily suspends sale of Byte Aligner and Impression Kits

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) announced the voluntary suspension of sales and marketing of its Byte Aligners and Impression Kits while the company conducts a review of certain regulatory requirements related to these products. The company’s decision was made in consultation with the FDA. The company has suspended shipment and processing of new and recently placed orders for Byte Aligners and Impression Kits. The state regulatory environment has adversely impacted the Byte Aligner business model, resulting in declining conversion rates, and new documentation, records and additional requirements. As a result, the company had begun to assess resources at Byte to leverage and/or redeploy infrastructure, talent, and capability elsewhere in its business.

